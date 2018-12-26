Pakistan weather forecast: Foggy conditions likely to continue in parts of Punjab, Sindh and Peshawar on Wednesday - 26-12-2018

ISLAMABAD: Dense and shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning and night hours, National Weather Forecasting Centre, Pakistan Meteorological Department said Wednesday.



Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while very cold weather in northern parts of the country. Frost is also expected in upper parts of the country during morning hours, the PMD said in latest media advisory.

Synoptic Situation:

Continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days.

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Dense/Shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning/night hours. Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while very cold weather in northern parts of the country. Frost is also expected in upper parts of the country during morning hours.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Dense foggy conditions prevailed in few plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning hours. Weather remained very cold in northern areas, while cold and dry in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL.

Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Skardu -12°C, Kalam, Astore -08°C, Kalat, Gupis -07°C, Gilgit -06°C, Quetta, Rawalakot -05°C, Malamjabba, Dir, Bagrote -04, Hunza, Chitral -03°C, Lower Dir, Mirkhani, Drosh, Kakul, Chillas -02, Muree, Parachinar, Saidu Sharif, Bunji -01°C.