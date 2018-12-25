close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 25, 2018

PM expresses grief over Ali Raza Abidi’s killing

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Dec, 18

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed profound grief over the assassination of former lawmaker and Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi.

The former MNA was shot dead outside his residence in Khayaban-e-Ghazi neighbourhood of Defense Housing Authority (DHA).

In a press statement, the prime minister expressed condolence to the bereaved family and asked for a police report.

Separtely, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also strongly condemned the former lawmaker’s killing.

Abidi always played an effective role in politics, he said.

Latest News

More From Pakistan