PM expresses grief over Ali Raza Abidi’s killing

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed profound grief over the assassination of former lawmaker and Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi.



The former MNA was shot dead outside his residence in Khayaban-e-Ghazi neighbourhood of Defense Housing Authority (DHA).

In a press statement, the prime minister expressed condolence to the bereaved family and asked for a police report.

Separtely, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also strongly condemned the former lawmaker’s killing.

Abidi always played an effective role in politics, he said.