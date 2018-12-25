PM expresses grief over Ali Raza Abidi’s killing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed profound grief over the assassination of former lawmaker and Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi.
The former MNA was shot dead outside his residence in Khayaban-e-Ghazi neighbourhood of Defense Housing Authority (DHA).
In a press statement, the prime minister expressed condolence to the bereaved family and asked for a police report.
Separtely, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also strongly condemned the former lawmaker’s killing.
Abidi always played an effective role in politics, he said.
KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed profound grief over the assassination of former lawmaker and Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi.
The former MNA was shot dead outside his residence in Khayaban-e-Ghazi neighbourhood of Defense Housing Authority (DHA).
In a press statement, the prime minister expressed condolence to the bereaved family and asked for a police report.
Separtely, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also strongly condemned the former lawmaker’s killing.
Abidi always played an effective role in politics, he said.