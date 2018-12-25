General Bajwa joins Christmas celebrations at Rawalpindi church

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa joined Christian community at Christ Church, Rawalpindi to take part in Christmas Celebrations.

The congregation welcomed COAS and thanked him for sharing the festivity.

Thee COAS wished Merry Christmas to entire Christian community in Pakistan.

He acknowledged role of Christian brethren not only towards creation of Pakistan but also for their contributions towards its progress.

He appreciated role of various institutions in the fields of education, health and public welfare being managed by Christian community across Pakistan.

Gen Bajwa especially acknowledged their contributions in defence of motherland as part of Pakistan Armed Forces.

