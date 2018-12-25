Bilawal Bhutto celebrates Christmas with Christian community

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has celebrated the Christmas with Christian brothers and sisters and cut a Christmas cake.

The Christmas is being celebrated worldwide on December 25.

On the occasion, Bishop Sadiq Daniel, Senator Anwer Lal Din, Sindh MPA Anthony Naveed, PPP Minority Wing President Lal Chund Ukrani, PPP leaders and large number of Christian representatives were present.

Speaking to the auspicious gathering, the PPP chairman cordially felicitated the Christian fraternity on this August day of Christmas.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP is the custodian of social justice, parity, religious and interfaith harmony in the country and its advocacy for the prevalence of peace and tranquility across the world is heavily established.

While lauding the Christian fraternity, Bilawal said that the Christians of Pakistan have greatly contributed in variety of fields particularly education, vocational training and even defence of the country, which deserves due recognition with great applause and respect.

The christian representatives had on the occasion lauded the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for a vibrant and brighter role that the PPP and the Chairman have played for the betterment of the Christians in Pakistan.