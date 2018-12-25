close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 25, 2018

FM Qureshi holds talks with Chinese counterpart in Beijing

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Dec, 18

BEIJING: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Beijing after visit to Afghanistan and Iran, according to a statement.

The Foreign Minister held meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Pakistani delegation holding talks with Chinese government officials 

They discussed bilateral relations, the promotion of regional connectivity and other important issues, the statement said.


Latest News

More From Pakistan