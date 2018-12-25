FM Qureshi holds talks with Chinese counterpart in Beijing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Beijing after visit to Afghanistan and Iran, according to a statement.
The Foreign Minister held meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
They discussed bilateral relations, the promotion of regional connectivity and other important issues, the statement said.
BEIJING: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Beijing after visit to Afghanistan and Iran, according to a statement.
The Foreign Minister held meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
They discussed bilateral relations, the promotion of regional connectivity and other important issues, the statement said.