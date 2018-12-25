Pakistan weather forecast: Foggy conditions likely in plains of Punjab, Sindh,Peshawar on Tuesday 25-12-2018

Dense/Shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning/night hours.



Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while very cold weather in northern parts of the country. Frost is also expected in upper parts of the country during morning hours.



Past 24 Hours Weather:

Dense foggy conditions prevailed in few plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning hours. Weather remained very cold in northern areas, while cold and dry in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL.

Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Skardu -10°C, Kalam -07°C, Astore, Gupis -06°C, Gilgit, Kalat, Rawalakot -05°C, Hunza, Quetta -04°C, Chitral, Dir, Malamjabba, Bagrote, Drosh -03°C, Lower Dir, Mirkhani, Risalpur, parachinar, Chillas -02°C, kakul, Murree, Bunji, Saidu Sharif, Kamra -01°C.