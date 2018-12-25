close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
December 25, 2018

Sindh govt announces Dec 27 as public holiday to mark Benazir's 11th death anniversary

 KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday announced that December 27 would be a public holiday throughout the province  to mark the 11th death anniversary of slain Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Benazir Bhutto.

According to the notification, all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the provincial governments, administrative control would be given the day off on December 27, however, essential services would continue to function.

Benazir Bhutto was assassinated during a public gathering at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh on December 27, 2007.


