Nation celebrates Quaid's 142nd birth anniversary with traditional fervour

ISLAMABAD: The 142nd birth anniversary of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being celebrated across the country with national zeal and fervour today (Tuesday).

A huge number of people visit to the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi to pay homage to the father of the nation, where a change of guard ceremony takes place.



The day, which is marked as a public holiday, will dawn with special prayers for the progress, prosperity and security of the homeland. Different programmes are arranged to highlight Jinnah’s struggle for Pakistan.



Special events are arranged on the day to promote ideas and views of the National Hero, particularly with regard to rule of law. The national flag is hoisted on principal government buildings across the country.



President



President Dr Arif Alvi, in his message to the nation on the occasion of Quaid's birth anniversary, said that it is a day for the entire nation to rejoice its commitment to the ideals of democracy, egalitarianism, constitutionalism and rule of law which were upheld by our great leader throughout his life.

“Quaid-e-Azam united the discordant Muslims of the sub-continent, welded them into a nation and secured a separate and independent homeland for them where they could spend their lives in accordance with their own custom and their traditions,” the president said in his message on the occasion.

Jinnah’s vision and thoughts are as relevant today as they were seven decades ago, he added

Prime Minister

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion has urged the nation to rededicate themselves to the vision of the founding father.

“Our Quaid had envisioned a state where we could live and breathe as free men, where we could enjoy freedom from fear and want; where we could fashion our lives according to our religious and cultural values, and where the principles of State of Madina could be followed to create a just and prosperous society,” the premier said in his message on Jinnah’s birth anniversary.

Prime Minister added that Jinnah had wanted a society where every citizen enjoys the privileges of equal rights; where rule of law reigns supreme and establishment of a state which provides its umbrella to marginalised and vulnerable and also facilitates the growth of every individual to his or her full capabilities.

“The best way to pay homage to our Quaid is to adhere to his vision and follow his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline, in our individual as well as collective lives, towards making our country a true welfare, progressive and prosperous state,” PM Imran Khan said.