Sheikh Rasheed says Asif Zardari considers jail as ‘house of his in-laws’

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that the year 2019 is important and more decisions against the corrupt mafia will come during this year.

Addressing a press conference at PR Headquarters here on Monday, he said that accountability process would be accelerated during the next year.

He said that another court decision had come and Nawaz Sharif was harvesting what he had sown.

Rasheed said that the case of Nawaz Sharif was fought improperly and irresponsibly by the counsel for the accused.

Commenting on the statement of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said that the party leadership accepted courts but not its decisions.

Replying to a question about opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif's nomination as chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC), he said that he did not support Shahbaz's appointment.

He said that Shahbaz was expert of dialogue, whereas Prime Minister Imran Khan was a simple man and therefore he agreed on giving former (Shahbaz) the chairmanship of PAC.

To a question about property of PPP's leader Faryal Talpur, he said that she had property everywhere in Sindh but she had not declared it.

"These people are financial killers of the nation," he added.

The minister said that Imran Khan was struggling for improvement of national economy and visiting China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE for the purpose.

To another question, he said that the PAC meeting would be the place where thieves and rulers would sit together.

"A thief is a thief (no matter he becomes the PAC chairman) and the accountability will be held across the board," he responded to a question.

The minister said that he was standing with Premier Imran Khan in all his decisions.

To a question about Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari, he said that Zardari considered jail as the "house of his in-laws", therefore, jail did not matter for him.

He said that Zardari was also cheating his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

"All political parents deceive their children, so is the matter with Bilawal and Maryam," he added.