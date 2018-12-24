Imran Khan phones Indonesian President

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephone conversation with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday.



The prime minister expressed deep sorrow and condolences at the loss of precious lives in Sunda Strait due to devastation caused by tsunami on 22 December 2018.

The prime minister conveyed that Pakistan and Indonesia enjoy fraternal and historic relations that make the current natural calamity equally felt at heart by the people of both countries.

He underscored that these were testing times for Indonesia and the brave Indonesian people would overcome these difficulties with the Grace of God and Indonesia will progress even further.

The PM reaffirmed his resolve to further strengthen bilateral relations with Indonesia and enhance cooperation in all areas for mutual benefit of peoples of the two countries.