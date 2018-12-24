Pakistan not to be theocratic state, says Asif Ali Zardari

Islamabad: President Asif Ali Zardari has said that a central thought of the Father of the Nation Mohammed Ali Jinnah in creating Pakistan was that it will be a democratic and progressive state and not a theocratic or autocratic one in which thoughts and actions of individuals are controlled by a few in the name of ideolog.



This has been stated by former President in a message on the eve of the 142nd birth anniversary of father of nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah on Tuesday December 25.

Constitutionalism, rule of law and equality of all citizens and equal opportunities to all citizens without any prejudice of religion, cast and creed are the guiding principles behind the creation of Pakistan, he said.

"There is a need for introspection in the direction the state has taken; whether ideology and religion are being misused to negate the pristine principles of the state and to stifle dissent and free expression."

The nation will slip into the quagmire of instability and if the founding principles were disregarded, he warned.

"On this occasion we also reiterate our resolve to fight the enemies within who seek to destroy the state in the name of ideology or religion."

The Pakistan People’s Party reiterates its resolve to defend the founding principles of Pakistan and to fight despotism, extremism and militancy to the finish.

On this occasion we also pay homage to all those in the armed forces, the police, the civilian law enforcing agencies and the people who have made huge sacrifices in the fight against extremists and militants, Asif Zardari said.