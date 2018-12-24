PTI govt, NAB are hands in gloves, says PPP

Bilawal Bhutto spokesman Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has said that JIT investigating the so-called money laundering case has become a laughing stock in the eyes of the nation.

Senator Khokhar said that stories were cooked up about money laundering that ended in the receipt of breakfast, laundry charges and prices of sacrificial goats. He said that jesters of this JIT under PTI influence have been exposed before the nation.

He said that it is also unfortunate that Supreme Court did not take notice of the leakage of the JIT report before it was presented to the Supreme Court.

Bias was exposed at the time when advisor to the Prime Minister on accountability Shahzad Akbar had a secret meeting with the JIT members which came into the open afterwards. Party will consult the legal team and then the party will make its strategy, Senator Khokhar said.

Meanwhile on the sentence given by Accountability Court against Nawaz Sharif Senator Khokhar said that it proves that accountability is only for the opposition.

He asked that when the government members will be held accountable.

There is no doubt that government and the NAB are hands in gloves. This connivance is pushing the country towards chaos and anarchy. Pakistan has been further divided instead of one Pakistan slogan by the PTI, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar concluded.