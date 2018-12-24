Al-Azizia verdict: Everything you need to know about judgement

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been found guilty of corruption and sentenced to seven-year rigorous imprisonment in Al-Azizia steel mill case.



The PML-N quaid has also been handed down a hefty fine of Rs1.5 billion and $25 million.

Shortly after the verdict, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Nawaz Sharif and shifted him to Adiala jail.

According to NAB, Mr Sharif will be shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore on Tuesday.

Here are the salient points of the verdict



The prosecution has successfully establishment all the ingredients of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices against the against Mian Nawaz Sharif as defined under section 9 (a) (v) of the NAO, 1999 read with section 14 (c) thereof, as per the charge framed for holding and being the true and real beneficial owner of the assets ASCL, HME and related remittances, beyond his known sources of income as he failed to established contrary thereto.



As such, Mian Nawaz Sharif is held guilty for the offence of corruption and corrupt practices and accordingly, I do hereby, convict him under section 10 of the NATO, 1999 read with the Schedule thereto and, consequent upon his conviction, having regard to the facts and circumstances of the case and convict is, hereby, sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a term of seven years along with a fine of Rs1.5 billion and US 25 billion.

In terms of section 10 (a) of the ordinance, all assets, properties, rights, rights, receivables and interests of and in HME stand forfeited to the federal government, which shall forthwith approach the government of Saudi Arabia, so as to implement and give effect to the said forfeiture.

In view of section 15 of the Ordinance and consequent upon his conviction of the offence under section 9(a)(v) of the Ordinance, the convict shall forthwith cease to hold public office, if any, held by him, and further he shall stand disqualified for a period of ten years, to be reckoned from the date he is released after serving his above sentence, for seeking or being elected, chosen, appointed or nominated as a member or representative of any public body or any statutory or local authority or in the service of Pakistan or of any province.

The convict shall also not be allowed to apply for or be granted or allowed any financial facilities in the form of any loan or advances or other financial accommodation by any bank or financial institution owned or controlled by the government for a period of 10 years from the date hereof.

The convict shall be entitled to the benefit of section 382 (b) Cr. PC for the period he had already undergone if any.

A certified copy of the judgment has been delivered to the convict free of cost who has been informed that, if aggrieved, he many prefer an appeal before the honorable high court within 10 days in accordance with section 32(a) of the Ordinance.

Two accused namely Hassan Nawaz Sharif and Hussain Nawaz Sharif are absconding and have already been declared as proclaimed offenders. Perpetual non bailable warrants of arrest be issued against them directing the NAB authorities to enter their names in the relevant register of POs under intimation to the court. Reference file with all of its documents, evidence and material be kept intact, till the absconding accused Hassan Nawaz Sharif and Hussain Nawaz Sharif appeared or arrested or brought before the court to face the trial. File, till then, be consigned to record room after completion and compilation.