Qureshi, Zaraf discuss bilateral ties in Tehran

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has held discussions with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran.



The two foreign ministers held bilateral and regional issues during the meeting.

The foreign minister reiterated Pakistan's desire to have friendly relations with all neighbors, according to tweet by Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal.

Earlier, Qureshi accompanied by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua visited Kabul to discuss further strengthening of bilateral relations and to brief President Ashraf Ghani and Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani on the recent developments on peace process after the meeting between Taliban and United States in Dubai, in which Saudi Arabia, UAE also participated.

This was Foreign Minister's third visit to Afghanistan since the new government took over in Pakistan in August 2018.

Foreign Minister Qureshi while assuring Pakistan's support for an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process, briefed the Afghan leadershipon the recent efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and apprised them on the efforts Pakistan was undertaking for bringing synergy among other regional and international stakeholders to facilitate an intra-Afghan dialogue.

The FM highlighted the need for greater synergy among regional countries to ensure long term peace and stability, in particular strengthening closer and effective linkages for greater connectivity, enhanced trade and exploitation of huge untapped natural and human resources in the region.

Foreign Minister Qureshi noted that together Pakistan and Afghanistan, with their strategic locations were a bridge for the surrounding regions. Deeper bilateral cooperation for improving relations with all its neighbors especially with Afghanistan was the top priority of Pakistan and that Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) was the most effective framework that provides practical avenues to address all issues of mutual interest. The Foreign Minister underlines the importance for constructive and un-interrupted engagement at all levels to achieve our shared goals and objectives.

The Afghan leadership while appreciating Pakistan's constructive role in furthering Afghan peace process agreed to undertake joint steps for further strengthening of bilateral ties and agreed to expand cooperation and coordination against terrorism. They also agreed to rely on APAPPS for strengthening institutional interaction between the two countries in all areas of cooperation. Afghan leadership also appreciated Pakistan's initiative for ensuring greater harmony among the neighbours of Afghanistan having serious stakes in peace and stability.