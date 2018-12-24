close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 24, 2018

NAB to file appeal against Nawaz Sharif’s acquittal in Flagship reference

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s anti-graft body has decided to file an appeal against the acquittal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Flagship reference case.

The decision has been taken in a meeting chaired by NAB chairman Justice (retd.) Javed Iqbal after Sharif’s acquittal by an accountability court on Monday.

A NAB’s spokesman said that an appeal would be filed against the decision.

Judge Arshad Malik ruled that no evidence was presented against Sharif in the Flagship reference.

The court, however, sentenced the former three-time prime minister in Al-Azizia steels mill case and handed him a fine of Rs1.5 billion.

