Maryam comments on Nawaz Sharif’s conviction in Al Azizia case

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has termed conviction of her father in Al Azizia as ‘blind revenge’



Maryam took to Twitter shortly after the Accountability court convicted Nawaz Sharif in Al Azizia reference case and sentenced him to seven years in prison, saying “After a prolonged 2.5 years of revengeful accountability and investigation based on three generations, corruption and kickbacks of not even a single penny was found.” “It is a triumph of Nawaz Sharif.”

Maryam said ‘One man has been sentenced for the fourth time. It is the last hiccup of blind revenge’.

The accountability court on Monday convicted former prime minister and sentenced to seven years in prison in Al Azizia case while the former PM has been acquitted in Flagship corruption reference.



Maryam went on to say all the decisions were based on personal business of Nawaz Sharif's late. When nothing inappropriate could be found, then sentences were handed based on assumptions, adding that today’s verdict is an other testimony of Nawaz’s dignity and honesty.





