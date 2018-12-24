Peshawar doctors fired for letting security guards do checkups on patients

PESHAWAR: Two doctors were terminated at the Khyber Teaching Hospital after it was revealed that security guards were permitted to do checkups on patients.

Following an inquiry report into the incident that gave access to security guards to carry out checkups on patients, Dr Inayat and Dr Ilyas were dismissed from their jobs at the hospital with them now getting referred to the Department of Health.

Moreover, it was revealed that aside from the two doctors three nurses and a line manager were also handed warnings on the basis on exhibiting ‘negligence’ while on duty.

The issue had come to surface subsequent to a picture coming afloat of security guards checking up on patients which resulted in officials springing to action and launching an inquiry into the matter.