close
Sun Dec 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 23, 2018

Gun attack on PSP’s office leaves one dead in Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Dec, 18

KARACHI: Unidentified gunmen opened fire on an office of Pak Sarzameen Party in Karachi on Sunday evening, killing one person and wounding three others, police said.

The gun attack took place in Gulbahar Usmania Society, Nazimabad.

According to police sources, unknown assailants opened fire on the PSP’s office and escaped from the scene.

Four people were injured in the firing. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of them succumbed to his wounds, sources told Geo TV. 

The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained yet. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan