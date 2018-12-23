Gun attack on PSP’s office leaves one dead in Karachi

KARACHI: Unidentified gunmen opened fire on an office of Pak Sarzameen Party in Karachi on Sunday evening, killing one person and wounding three others, police said.



The gun attack took place in Gulbahar Usmania Society, Nazimabad.

According to police sources, unknown assailants opened fire on the PSP’s office and escaped from the scene.

Four people were injured in the firing. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of them succumbed to his wounds, sources told Geo TV.

The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained yet.