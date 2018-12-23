Maryam Nawaz posts first tweet in five months

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz Sharif has sent out a tweet for the first time in five months, praying for her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the eve of Al-Azizia Flagship case verdict.



The last tweet from Sharif's daughter was back on July 24, a day after Pakistan held general elections that brought Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to power for the first time.

“The last time I saw HER was in the coffin. The last time I saw HIM smile was with HER. May Allah have mercy on both of you. Ameen,” Maryam Nawaz tweeted, sharing pictures of her parents Nawaz Sharif and late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister, had passed away in London on September 11 after a months-long battle with cancer.



Both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were in Adiala jail.



