Pakistan concerned over rights of minorities

ISLAMABAD: Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari said that the recent resolution adopted by United Nations General Assembly and moved by Pakistan has special significance in a fraught and deeply divided the world as it seeks to promote inter-religious and inter-cultural dialogue, encouraging those working for peace and better understanding among the people.

Talking to APP here Sunday, she said that Human Rights Ministry on the issues of minorities has 24/7 helpline that caters to human rights reports from across Pakistan and provides free legal counseling to the citizens.

The government is taking possible measures for the right of minorities and human protection is the government’s top priority.

Like EU, there are personal laws for non-Muslims, there is a law for Hindu marriage and divorce, and a Christian divorce law will soon be presented in the National Assembly.

She further added, “Islam teaches us humanity, we love minority and have great respect for them, we are voice of minorities because we are one”.