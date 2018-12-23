Govt to promote tourism, hydro electric agriculture for economic development: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that tourism, natural advantages of the province, hydro electric undertakings, agriculture productivity and land computerization would be the key areas of his government in the next five years' plans.



He said this while talking to Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai, Shakeel Khan and Provincial Spokesperson Ajmal Wazir at the lawn of Annexe of Chief Minister House, said a handout issued here Sunday.

The chief minister gave guidelines to different ministries for the accelerated activities throughout the province.

Matters pertaining to the governance related issues in sports, tourism, youth, local governance system, mainstreaming the seven new districts of the erstwhile FATA and land computerization in the province to settle down the petty differences amongst the people and give relief and justice to the common people came under discussion in the meeting.

The Chief Minister said that the government has planned to boost tourism to become the dominant part of the provincial earnings.

The natural advantages in the field of tourism, mines and minerals and rapid industrialization in the province in the backdrop of CPEC would open up the whole province to the investors, he said.

The CM KPK said the government has already taken steps for “ease of business” in the province.

The policy formulation has already taken place, inflow of investment to the province is continue and we have to give them all facilities under one roof, he added.

Mahmood Khan said youth would have sporting facilities at grass roots level and we want to keep them involved in the recreational and productive sectors.

He was optimistic that the policy guideline and the sketched out plan will usher new era of good governance, rapid growth and prosperity.

He said that the future of the province was bright.

The whole province would be integrated through road communication and the villages would have farm to market roads, he expressed.

The Chief Minister said that the process of land computerization need to be streamlined, expedited, completed and expanded to the whole province.

The chief minister said that the mission of his government is to mainstream the tribal people after the merger of seven new districts of the erstwhile FATA.

He said that he would soon put on ground a practical mechanism to start giving relief to the tribal people.

There sufferings and problems would be mitigated expeditiously, he assured.

He asked the provincial minister to work out proposals for the seven new districts so that the government could make better decisions for the people.