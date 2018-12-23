close
Sun Dec 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 23, 2018

Asad Umar shares statistics indicating economy is improving

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar on Sunday shared some statistics in an attempt to show economic indicators are improving .

"Jul to October private sector credit offtake this year is Rs.360 billion vs only Rs.110 billion last year in the same period. 

Agriculture credit in July to Nov this year is Rs 212 billion, increase of 36% vs Rs. 156 billion same period last year," he said in a Tweet.

Increase in Credit Off take is an indication that economy is recovering and purchasing power of the people is increasing resulting in increase in demand of various products.

Responding to the minister's tweet, columnist Farrukh Saleem confirmed that the growth in private sector debt means the private sector  is booming. 


Latest News

More From Pakistan