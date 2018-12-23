Asad Umar shares statistics indicating economy is improving

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar on Sunday shared some statistics in an attempt to show economic indicators are improving .



"Jul to October private sector credit offtake this year is Rs.360 billion vs only Rs.110 billion last year in the same period.

Agriculture credit in July to Nov this year is Rs 212 billion, increase of 36% vs Rs. 156 billion same period last year," he said in a Tweet.



Increase in Credit Off take is an indication that economy is recovering and purchasing power of the people is increasing resulting in increase in demand of various products.



Responding to the minister's tweet, columnist Farrukh Saleem confirmed that the growth in private sector debt means the private sector is booming.



