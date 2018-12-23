close
Sun Dec 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

App­
December 23, 2018

Pakistan condoles deaths by tsunami in Indonesia

Pakistan

App­
Sun, Dec, 18
Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal-File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday condoled over the loss of precious lives and injuries to hundreds after a tsunami hit the coastal towns of Sunda Strait of Indonesia.

“Pakistanis stand by their Indonesian brothers in these testing times,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a tweet.

A tsunami following a volcanic eruption killed at least 168 people when it slammed without warning into popular beaches around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait on Saturday night, cutting a swathe of destruction and triggering mass panic as it swept inland.

Latest News

More From Pakistan