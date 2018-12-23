Pakistan condoles deaths by tsunami in Indonesia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday condoled over the loss of precious lives and injuries to hundreds after a tsunami hit the coastal towns of Sunda Strait of Indonesia.
“Pakistanis stand by their Indonesian brothers in these testing times,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a tweet.
A tsunami following a volcanic eruption killed at least 168 people when it slammed without warning into popular beaches around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait on Saturday night, cutting a swathe of destruction and triggering mass panic as it swept inland.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday condoled over the loss of precious lives and injuries to hundreds after a tsunami hit the coastal towns of Sunda Strait of Indonesia.
“Pakistanis stand by their Indonesian brothers in these testing times,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a tweet.
A tsunami following a volcanic eruption killed at least 168 people when it slammed without warning into popular beaches around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait on Saturday night, cutting a swathe of destruction and triggering mass panic as it swept inland.