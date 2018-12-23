Pakistan condoles deaths by tsunami in Indonesia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday condoled over the loss of precious lives and injuries to hundreds after a tsunami hit the coastal towns of Sunda Strait of Indonesia.



“Pakistanis stand by their Indonesian brothers in these testing times,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a tweet.

A tsunami following a volcanic eruption killed at least 168 people when it slammed without warning into popular beaches around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait on Saturday night, cutting a swathe of destruction and triggering mass panic as it swept inland.

