Teacher to PM Imran Khan: 'just Keep your head down, watch and stay there'

"Perseverance commands success. Just keep your head down, watch and stay there," said Mr Mullen, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s teacher at Aitchison College in message to his pupil.



In a video message, Mr Mullen asks the prime minister "Just keep at it. Keep your head down. Watch the bore, and get your foot to it. Whatever they throw at you . . . whether its political parties, whether its religions, money. You just keep your head down, watch and stay there.

He also extended Christmas greetings and wished good luck to PM Imran Khan.

