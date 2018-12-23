close
Sun Dec 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 23, 2018

Teacher to PM Imran Khan: 'just Keep your head down, watch and stay there'

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Dec, 18

"Perseverance commands success. Just keep your head down, watch and stay there," said   Mr Mullen, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s teacher at Aitchison College in message  to his pupil. 

In a video message, Mr Mullen asks the prime minister "Just keep at it. Keep your head down. Watch the bore, and get your foot to it. Whatever they throw at you . . . whether its political parties, whether its religions, money. You just keep your head down, watch and stay there.

He also extended Christmas greetings and wished good luck to   PM Imran Khan.

Latest News

More From Pakistan