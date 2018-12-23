close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
Pakistan

APP
December 23, 2018

Chaudhry Nisar for giving Imran Khan's government time to show performance

Pakistan

APP
Sun, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD Disgruntled leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former interior minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan Saturday said that credibility of accountability could only be restored through across-the-board accountability in the country.

Chaudhary Nisar urged the government to give some space to the Opposition and added that the political parties cannot be abolished in the name of accountability.

He emphasized the Opposition parties that the government (Imran Khan/PTI) should be given time to show performance.

Nisar said that current political situation in the country is lethal for the country’s progress, stability and future.

