Sat Dec 22, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 22, 2018

Former CM Punjab Dost Muhammad Khosa joins PPP, meets Asif Ali Zardari

LAHORE: Former Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Dost Muhammad Khosa has announced to join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Dost Muhammad Khosa, son Zulfiqar Ali Khosa, called on former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House and announced joining the party.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, Faisal Saleh Hayat, Abdul Qayoom Soomro, MPA Zulfiqar Shah, Ayoob Khosa & others were also present.

Khosa reposed trust in the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

