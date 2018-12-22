tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Dost Muhammad Khosa has announced to join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).
Dost Muhammad Khosa, son Zulfiqar Ali Khosa, called on former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House and announced joining the party.
Qamar Zaman Kaira, Faisal Saleh Hayat, Abdul Qayoom Soomro, MPA Zulfiqar Shah, Ayoob Khosa & others were also present.
Khosa reposed trust in the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
LAHORE: Former Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Dost Muhammad Khosa has announced to join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).
Dost Muhammad Khosa, son Zulfiqar Ali Khosa, called on former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House and announced joining the party.
Qamar Zaman Kaira, Faisal Saleh Hayat, Abdul Qayoom Soomro, MPA Zulfiqar Shah, Ayoob Khosa & others were also present.
Khosa reposed trust in the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.