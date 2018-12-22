Sub-secretariat to be established in south Punjab soon: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday that a sub-secretariat would be established in Punjab's neglected southern region.

"We are committed to the establishment of South Punjab province but we have to first meet the administrative and legislative requirements," Qureshi told media persons.

He said that officers concerned and offices would be made available in the areas to resolve public issues at their doorsteps.



Qureshi said that separate budget would be announced for south Punjab to end the sense of deprivation among people of the area.

He lamented that the past governments used to transfer funds allocated for south Punjab to Lahore.

He said that there would be no political point scoring on the issue of south Punjab.

He added that he had talked to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for their supports in establishment of a separate province.

FM Qureshi further said that the incumbent government was making relentless efforts to eliminate corruption from the country.

He announced that the foreign ministry would organise a conference of envoys on Dec 27-28 to bring foreign investment to the country.



Talking to the media after inauguration of annual exhibition of Gul-e-Dawoodi by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) here at Qasim Bagh, Qureshi said government's prudent policies were yielding positive results.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, Finance Minister Asad Umar and PM's Advisor on Commerce, Textiles, Industries and Investment, Abdul Razzaq Dawood would present their economic vision at the two-day conference.

He said that the incumbent government was taking practical steps for strengthening economy, adding that packages from China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Malaysia, announced recently, were a testimony to this fact.

He added that the country was witnessing remarkable successes on foreign affairs front since the PTI government took over the charge.

He said that Saudi Arabia had announced about US$12 billion package for Pakistan.

Qureshi maintained that Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is likely to visit Pakistan in February 2019 and Crown Prince of UAE would also visit Pakistan in the first week of January 2019. He said that there would be more good news during these visits.

FM Qureshi added that country had sufficient resources and the packages from friendly countries would help Pakistan overpower economic problems.

The minister said that the IMF used to award loans on hard conditions in past, but they had to show some relaxation in terms and conditions.

He said that he met the president of Afghanistan AshrafGhani, Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani and others during his recent visit to Afghanistan in which different matters were discussed for better peace process in their country.



He said that Pakistan would continue playing the role of a facilitator for peace process in Afghanistan, adding that the United States of America had also reviewed its policy and there was some development on the issue.

The minister informed that human rights were being violated in Indian-held Kashmir and Pakistan has raised the issue at every platform.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also conveyed his concerns to Secretary General United Nation to stop brutalities in Kashmir.

Qureshi said that the use of power is no solution to Kashmir issue, but only dialogue.

He said that he has also wrote a letter to the OIC Secretary General to condemn brutalities in held Kashmir.

To a question, Qureshi said that the cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were in the court.

He had been given various chances for presenting evidence of his innocence in the court.

He said that country''s courts were independent and their decisions should be accepted by everyone.

He also termed the news of exchange of Aafia Siddique withShakeel Afridi baseless and false.

On the occasion, Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua, DirectorGeneral PHA Ali Akbar Bhatti, PTI''s local leadership and party workers were also present.