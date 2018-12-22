Pakistani national stranded in India for 10 years to be repatriated

A Pakistani national stranded at a police station India for the past nine months despite completing his 10-year jail term will be repatriated to Pakistan.



Mohammad Imran Warsi, a Karachi resident, has told local media that he just wanted an Indian passport because he had married his cousin, an Indian, and had two sons and wanted to live there.

“I have learned some hard lessons in the last 10 years. I don’t even think of escaping or doing anything that is in contravention of law. Where will I go even if I manage to flee?” Warsi, as he watches officials at Bhopal’s Shahjahanabad Police Station, told Indian Express.

In his late thirties, Imran has spent more than nine months at the police station waiting to be repatriated to Pakistan. The police station has become his home ever since he was released after spending 10 years in jail on charges of espionage, and for forging documents to get a passport from Bhopal.

His sentence ended in January, but Imran had to spend two more months in jail because he did not have money to pay the Rs 8,000 fine slapped by the trial court. He was released from Bhopal jail on March 14 and sent to Shahjahanabad Police Station, a nodal station where foreigners like him are kept till they are repatriated.

The officials today confirmed that Imran will leave Bhopal on Monday and cross the border on Wednesday.