PM Imran Khan refuses to back down on accountability

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that he would not back down from his promise to carry out accountability.

"We accepted an opposition's demand to make Shehbaz Sharif the chairman of Public Accounts Committee. However, we will not back down from the accountability process," PM Khan said while addressing a ceremony held to mark 100-day performance of the PTI-led Punjab government.



"We haven’t made any case. The probe is going on in the cases filed during the previous tenure," he said. "I told the party leaders to issue Saad Rafique's production orders, agreed to Shehbaz Sharif's appointment as Public Accounts Committee chairman. However, there can be no compromise on accountability."

The premier said that the national security will remain under threat until and unless action against corrupt element is taken.

"Stiff action against corruption is important for our future generations. Opposition can't tell us to back off from accountability," the prime minister said.

PM also emphasized on granting equal rights to minorities of Pakistan in line with the vision of country’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah.



“We have to help our minorities and protect them. Quaid-e-Azam emphasized on granting equal rights to minorities,” PM Khan while addressing a gathering to mark the 100-day performance of the Punjab government.

“We have decided to divide budget fairly in Punjab. The gap between the government and the public should be reduced,” he said.

Khan was of the view that when the head of the state is corrupt, he destroys the institutions. And when the institutions are destroyed, they are used for personal gains only.

The premier said that world will bring in investment when they releaize that the leadership of a country is not corrupt.

“Investors are coming to invest and our eco situation will get much better!”