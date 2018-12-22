NAB gets 15-day remand of Saad, Salman

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday extended the physical remand of MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique by 15 days.



The two PML-N leaders were produced in the court where NAB officials sought extension in their demand.

Khawaja Saad was brought to Lahore from Islamabad where he was on transit remand since December 20 to attend the NA session.

According to Geo, a NAB officer informed the court that Qaiser Amin Butt said in his statement that the Rafique brothers were the owners of Paragon City.

“Under this project, commercial plots worth Rs2 billion were illegally sold. While, patwaris have told that 40 kanals of government land was also sold. We have to record the statements of those who bought this land,” the investigation officer added.

He further said, “We are in contact with close to 100 affected persons of which an individual names Haji Rafique in his statement said that he owns 200 kanals of land in Paragon City and he was not given a single penny.”

NAB officials requested the court for a 15-day extension in the physical remand of the Rafique brothers. The court reserved its decision at first but later approved NAB’s request.