Work to make South Punjab a separate province in progress: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated his PTI’s commitment to make South Punjab a separate province.



"Work to make South Punjab separate province is under process, we are taking Punjab in the right direction and will serve the people more than their expectations,” Buzdar said while addressing a ceremony held to highlight the 100-day performance of the government.

“It is time to fulfill our dream of Naya Pakistan, we have setup temporary shelter homes, four new technical universities are under construction in Punjab. A committee made for police reforms has started their work for recommendations,” he said.

The chief minister said that good governance with good intentions was the hallmark of our government.

“Implementation with integrity is our core passion. PTI has laid a solid foundation of good governance during its first 100 successful days of governance.”