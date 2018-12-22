'If you were there no one would have given me the bat', Maj Gen Asif to Afridi after cricket video goes viral

As video of the Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Director General of ISPR, playing cricket with young cricketers in Karachi went viral, former flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi thanked Pakistan's brave security forces for bringing peace to the city.



"City of Lights back in colours. Karachi boys enjoying late night road cricket with @OfficalDGISPR," he said in a Twitter post which also accompanied the video.

Afridi got witty reply from the military spokesman.

"Thank you Lala. Yes missed you. If you were there no one would have given me the bat!



Great to see the vibrant youth of Karachi. Thanks to sacrifices of Sindh Rangers, Police, LEAs and the resilient Pakistanis," Asfi Ghafoor said.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also took to Twitter and called the sight of DG ISPR playing cricket on a Karachi road pleasant.

"What a pleasant sight, life of Karachi restored Alhamdollilah. This is the video of Maj Gen Asif Ghaffor @OfficialDGISPR playing cricket on the streets of Karachi. Thanks to Pak Army, Rangers and LEA’s for bringing peace back to the beautiful city of Quaid," he said.



Singer Shehzad Roy wrote : Gen Asif @OfficialDGISPR playing cricket on a street in karachi last night. All karachiites must thank the security forces for bringing the city of lights back from darkness.