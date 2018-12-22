close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 22, 2018

PM Imran says industry to get gas, electricity at lower rates

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Dec, 18

LAHORE:  Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday arrived in Lahore today (Saturday) to address a ceremony to highlight the performance of Punjab government during its first 100 days.

During the visit, the prime minister  also interacted with the business community.

He assured them that industries  would get gas and electricity at lower rates.

"I assure you that we will improve the atmosphere for industry," he was quoted by Geo News as saying.

He said Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad provided the people opportunity to make money .

The prime minister said  people would  invest their money if they make profits.

"I want to see  Pakistan standing on its own feet," he said. 



