Khawaja Asif refutes reports of him fleeing from the country, claims to return soon

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif refuted reports of him fleeing abroad on Saturday, clarifying that he is visiting his daughter in US and will be coming back soon.

In conversation with Geo News, the former minister of foreign affairs revealed the purpose of his trip to the States was to meet his daughter not to escape from the country.

“I am in the US at the moment visiting my daughters and will return soon”, he stated.

Asif had joined his family in the US who had already flown two weeks prior to him who joined after the former ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif requested him to stay.

Soon after his departure, reports suggested that the reason behind him leaving was to escape a probable arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The PML-N leader is presently under inquiry for money laundering and alleged corruption in reference to the Nandipur power project.