Sat Dec 22, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 22, 2018

NAB says it has no role in Mian Javed's death in custody

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD:The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday said it has no role in the death of Mian Javed.

"We reject media reports," said a a statement issued by the anti-graft body, adding that propaganda against the NAB was being spread to damage  its credibility.

It said the Javed Mian Javed passed away at the Services Hospital while in NAB's custody.

The statement said the NAB chairman had issued stern orders for not handcuffing any suspect.

The NAB said chairman's orders were being implemented in accordance with the law.

