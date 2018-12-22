NAB says it has no role in Mian Javed's death in custody

ISLAMABAD:The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday said it has no role in the death of Mian Javed.

"We reject media reports," said a a statement issued by the anti-graft body, adding that propaganda against the NAB was being spread to damage its credibility.

It said the Javed Mian Javed passed away at the Services Hospital while in NAB's custody.

The statement said the NAB chairman had issued stern orders for not handcuffing any suspect.

The NAB said chairman's orders were being implemented in accordance with the law.