Salman, Saad Rafique to be presented in court today over Paragon Housing scandal

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique along with his brother Salman Rafique are to be presented before the court on Saturday in reference to the Paragon Housing Society scandal.

The brothers who are presently under the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will be presented before the court to appeal for an extension in their remand.

Reports revealed that Saad who was on transit remand in Islamabad since Thursday to be present at the NA session is travelling to Lahore presently.

The routes leading to the courts have been blocked whereas substantial delegations of police have also been deployed around the area.

The Rafique brothers had been taken into custody by NAB on December 11, 2018 following the declination of their appeal for an extension in their pre-arrest bail in reference to the Paragon Housing Society swindle.