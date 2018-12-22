close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
December 22, 2018

Ajay Devgn calls for beating plastic pollution

Following in the footsteps of many other celebrities across the globe, Indian actor Ajay Devgn has also taken it upon himself to  create awareness to keep the planet earth  clean.

In a Twitter post, the Bollywood actor on Saturday highlighted the issue of plastic pollution and went on to inform his fans that there are five trillion prices of plastic in oceans.

To explain things further, he went on to describe just how big a trillion is. "That is 5 followed by 12 zeroes," he wrote.

The Sangram actor said the number of plastic pieces is enough to cricle the planet earth over 400 times.

He used the Recycleplastic and beatplasticpollution hashtags in his tweet.

