German envoy lauds Imran Khan’s move to turn PM House into university

ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador to Pakistan, Martin Kobler has appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan initiative to turn former PM House into a research based university.



Fulfilling the promise made by PM Imran Khan, the PM House has been converted into Islamabad National University.

The Ambassador took to Twitter saying, Great initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan to have former PM House turned into research based Islamabad National University!”

Tagging Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, he went on to say, “Its four thematic areas governance, development, climate & technology are of great relevance for Pakistan's future!”

Martin added that Pakistan needs more scholars.