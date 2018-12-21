Imran Khan strongest PM in Pakistan’s history: Afridi

KOHAT: State Minister for Interior, Shehryar Khan Afridi Prime Minister Imran Khan is the strongest Premier in the history of the country, who talked to international community with equality.



Afridi and Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ziaullah Bangash on Friday inaugurated gas supply scheme to Mohmad Zai Union Council.

He thanked PM Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan for giving important portfolio of interior and education to the elected representatives from Kohat.

He lauded sacrifices and services of armed forces, police and other security organizations for bringing peace in the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) District President Aftab Alam, former Law Minister Shahid Qureshi General Manager SNGPL, party workers and a large number of people were also present on the occasion.

He also announced gas supply schemes for Usterzai Bala, Usterzai Payan, Kachay Maraee, Khushal Garh, Ziarat Shiekh Allah Dad, Cholakay and Shahpur areas.