Army chief confirms death sentence of 14 hardcore terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentence awarded to 14 hardcore terrorists, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

The ISPR said the convicts were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, i.e. attacking Armed Forces/ Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, destruction of communication infrastructure, police station, educational institution and killing of innocent civilians.

"On the whole, their terrorist activities resulted into death of 16 persons including 13 Armed Forces personnel and 3 civilians, whereas, injuring 19 others. Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession. These convicts were tried by special military courts. Besides, 20 convicts have also been awarded imprisonment," the statement said.

Details of each case are as under:

1. Mohi Ud Din S/O Salah Ud Din and Gul Zameen S/O Shah Kameen Khan. Both the convicts were members of proscribed organization. They were involved in attacking Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of a Civilian, 3 soldiers and injuries to 5 other soldiers. They were also found in possession of explosives. The convicts admitted their offences before the Judicial Magistrate and also while making statement at their respective trials. They were awarded death sentence.

2. Fazal Hadi S/O Bakht Rawan. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of 3 soldiers. He was also involved in destruction of Hazara/ Gulibagh Bridge and police station as well as kidnapping of 2 civilians for ransom. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.

3. Muhammad Wahab S/O Hazrat Buland, Gul Muhammad S/O Ghulam Sardar, Bashir Ahmed S/O Nadir Khan and Afreen Khan S/O Masam Khan. All the convicts were members of proscribed organization. They were involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Subedar Awal Khan, Naik Azmat Ullah and injuries to another soldier. They were also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. These convicts confessed their offences before the Judicial Magistrate and also while making statement at their respective trials. They were awarded death sentence.

4. Barkat Ali S/O Bakht Hazir, Muhammad Islam S/O Muhammad Zada, Rooh Ul Amin S/O Zarin and Shtamand S/O Baishmand. All the convicts were members of proscribed organization. They were involved in killing of innocent civilians and attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Civilian Muhammad Umar, Civilian Mukhtiar Ahmad, Havildar Allah Dita and Sepoy Bacha Hussain and injuries to 2 civilians. They were involved in destruction of Government Girls educational institutions in Swat. They were also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convicts admitted their offences before the Judicial Magistrate and also while making statement at their respective trials. They were awarded death sentence.

5. Bacha Wazir S/O Bakhat Nazir. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Naik Ghulam Hassan and injuries to another soldier. He was found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.

6. Mohammad S/O Abdul Shakoor. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Sepoy Sajid Khan and injuries to 5 other soldiers. He was also found in possession fire-arms and explosives. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.

7. Muhammad Ismail S/O Ibrahim. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of a soldier and injuries to 2 other soldiers. He was found in possession of fire-arms. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence.



