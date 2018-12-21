Shahbaz Sharif elected Chairman of Public Accounts Committee unopposed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif was elected chairman of the Public Accounts Committee unopposed on Friday.

His name was proposed by PMLN lawmaker Rohail Ashghar and endorsed by Mushahid Hussain Syed during the meeting of the parliamentary body.

On December 13, the government and opposition ended a deadlock over chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

PAC studies public audits, invites ministers, permanent secretaries or other ministry officials for questioning, and issue a report of their findings subsequent to a government budget audit.

