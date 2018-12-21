close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
December 21, 2018

Shahbaz Sharif elected Chairman of Public Accounts Committee unopposed

ISLAMABAD:  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif was elected chairman of the Public Accounts Committee unopposed on Friday.

His name was proposed by PMLN lawmaker Rohail Ashghar  and endorsed by Mushahid Hussain Syed during the meeting of the parliamentary body.

Also read:  What is Public Accounts Committee and how it functions

On December  13, the government and opposition ended a deadlock over chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

PAC studies public audits, invites ministers, permanent secretaries or other ministry officials for questioning, and issue a report of their findings subsequent to a government budget audit.

