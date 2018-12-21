Shahbaz Sharif elected Chairman of Public Accounts Committee unopposed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif was elected chairman of the Public Accounts Committee unopposed on Friday.
His name was proposed by PMLN lawmaker Rohail Ashghar and endorsed by Mushahid Hussain Syed during the meeting of the parliamentary body.
Also read: What is Public Accounts Committee and how it functions
On December 13, the government and opposition ended a deadlock over chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).
PAC studies public audits, invites ministers, permanent secretaries or other ministry officials for questioning, and issue a report of their findings subsequent to a government budget audit.
