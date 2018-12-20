close
Pakistan

December 20, 2018

Maulana Tariq Jameel delivers special lecture to motivate, encourage PIA employees

Karachi: Prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel delivered special bayan (lecture/speech) for Pakistan International Airlines employees to motivate and encourage them.

The bayan of Maulana Tariq was arranged at PIA Head Office Karachi on the invitation of its President and Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshah Malik.

Maulana delivered special bayan to motivate and encourage the employees, PIA said on its Twitter handle.

The special lecture was in lieu of Seerat un Nabi (PBUH) celebrations at PIA.


