close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 20, 2018

Turkish defence minister meets General Bajwa

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec, 18

RAWALPINDI: Turkish Minister of National Defence General Hulusi Akar (Retired) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Thursday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation.

The visiting dignitary expressed Turkey’s deep appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in war against terrorism.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the Minister of National Defence laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

Latest News

More From Pakistan