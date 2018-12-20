Doctor arrested for blackmailing woman: FIA

FAISALABAD: The Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested a doctor who was accused of harassing and blackmailing a woman.



The suspect was apprehended from Toba Tek Singh.



A spokesman of FIA said that Dr Imran Farooq s/o Mohammad Farooq, r/o Islampura,Toba Tek Singh was arrested for blackmailing and harassing the complainant.

Police arrested the accused, registered a case and started investigation.