Doctor arrested for blackmailing woman: FIA

FAISALABAD: The Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested a doctor who was accused of harassing and blackmailing a woman.
The suspect was apprehended from Toba Tek Singh.
A spokesman of FIA said that Dr Imran Farooq s/o Mohammad Farooq, r/o Islampura,Toba Tek Singh was arrested for blackmailing and harassing the complainant.
Police arrested the accused, registered a case and started investigation.
