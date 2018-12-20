PM Imran chairs cabinet meeting; names of Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir removed from ECL

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing a meeting of his cabinet at the Prime Minister House to discuss a 26-point agenda, Geo News reported on Thursday.

Finance Minister Asad Umar was expected to brief the cabinet on the state of economy, investment and cut in government expenses.

Review of FATA reforms and Islamabad Master Plan as well as formation of Federal Commission were also on the agenda of the meeting.

The cabinet would also review its course of action about formation of Local Government Board, maximum prices of medicines and return of Afghan refugees.

It was also decided to remove the names of MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir from the Exit Control List (ECL).