Video: This 'American' is in awe of Pakistani food and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

An American citizen has fallen in love with Pakistani food and music, so much so that he has lost his "black guy" accent after consuming them.



In a video circulating on Twitter, a man who claimed to be an American from Connecticut goes on to explain how much he savours Pakistani food and music- none other than great Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Holding a plate full of desi food, he shows his audience its contents which include samosa, naan and curry , with Khan's famous Rashke Qamar playing the background.

The video was posted on Twitter.