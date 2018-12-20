Saad Rafique’s production orders issued

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday issued production orders for senior PML-N leader and former federal minister Kh Saad Rafique, who is in NAB custody, for the ongoing session.



The opposition parties were boycotting NA proceedings over the non-issuance of Rafique’s production orders.

On Monday, the Speaker adjourned proceedings of the House till Thursday as soon as Abdul Qadar Patel of PPP wanted to point out lack of quorum.

Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif and other opposition members Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Amir Haider Hoti separately demanded of the Speaker to issue production orders of Khawaja Saad Rafique so that he could attend proceedings of the House.

Shahbaz Sharif while observing that the Speaker was conducting proceedings while remaining above from political affiliation but the opposition was still waiting production orders of Saad Rafique. “Kindly issue production otherwise we will stage walkout,” he said.

Amir Haider Hoti of Awami National Party (ANP) also asked Speaker to issue production orders of the PML-N parliamentarian. He also quoted past precedents saying that production orders of Asif Zardari and Shaikh Rashid Ahmad were also issued despite the fact that the then Prime Ministers opposed issuance of orders from the Speaker.