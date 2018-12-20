Pakistan weather forecast: Mainly cold and dry weather expected

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, however, the northern parts would remain in the grip of very cold conditions on Thursday, according to National Weather Forecasting Centre, Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Dense/Shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in few central/southern parts of Punjab and Peshawar division during morning/night hours, the PMD stated in latest media advisory.

Synoptic Situation:

Continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days.

Weather Forecast for Friday:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Very cold weather is expected in northern parts of the country. Dense/Shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in few central /southern parts of Punjab and Peshawar division during morning/night hours.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained very cold in northern areas, while cold and dry in other parts of the country. Foggy conditions prevailed in few central and southern Punjab.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL.

Wednesday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Skardu -11°C, Gupis -07°C, Quetta, Astore -06°C, Hunza -05°C, Kalat, Kalam -04°C, Gilgit, Dalbandin -03°C, Bagrote, Dir, Malamjabba, Chitral, Rawalakot -02°C, Drosh -01°C.