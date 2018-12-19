China to train Pakistani youth for CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Youth affairs, Usman Dar called on Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing to explore various opportunities for youth development.



Yao Jing congratulated Usman Dar on his nomination as a Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, and hoped that with his guidance and support both China and Pakistan can work together for tangible results in youth development.

He shed light on various Chinese initiatives for the development of social sector in Pakistan, including exchange programme for Pakistani youth and scholarships by the Chinese Government and universities for Pakistani students.

The envoy briefed on the establishment of proposed vocational training center under CPEC for the training of Pakistani youth in high-tech industry skills as per need of CPEC projects.

Yao Jing also apprised the SAPM on Youth Affairs that skill development in Pakistan is one of the top priorities of the Chinese government.

In this regard, it was discussed that a modern center of excellence for skill training may be established in Islamabad.

Moreover, he proposed the introduction of China Pakistan Exchanges Program for the promotion of vocational training among Pakistani youth.

Dar thanked the Ambassador for his country’s initiative.