Karachi divided into three Zones, notification issued

KARACHI: In the interest of general public, the city of Karachi has been divided into three Zones on the basis of the Socio-Economic Cultural Heritage.
A notification has been issued in this regard by the office of Commissioner Karachi.
As per the notification, Karachi has been divided into following three zones
1-Down Town—It comprises of Business zones and central area of the city.
2-Old Town—It comprises of historical and original core with heritage buildings and streets
3-Up Town—It comprises new development and up-scale residential areas and shopping malls.
