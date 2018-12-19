close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
Pakistan

December 19, 2018

Karachi divided into three Zones, notification issued

Wed, Dec, 18

KARACHI: In the interest of general public, the city of Karachi has been divided into three Zones on the basis of the Socio-Economic Cultural Heritage.

A notification has been issued in this regard by the office of Commissioner Karachi.

As per the notification, Karachi has been divided into following three zones

1-Down Town—It comprises of Business zones and central area of the city.

2-Old Town—It comprises of historical and original core with heritage buildings and streets

3-Up Town—It comprises new development and up-scale residential areas and shopping malls.


